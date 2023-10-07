2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Devon Conway and Bas de Leede

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in Match No. 4 of World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After being put in to bat first, the Proteas racked up a massive score of 428 for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs.

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored hundreds. Markram also racked up the fastest hundred in the history of World Cups off 49 balls. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller also played handy cameos.

Thereafter, the Proteas bowled Sri Lanka out for 326 in 44.5 overs. Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka scored half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain.

With the win, South Africa moved to second in the points table. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are placed ninth and need to do some work to climb the ladder.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Devon Conway remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The left-handed has 152 runs to his name from one match at an average of 152. Conway’s teammate Rachin Ravindra is second in the list, having notched 123 runs.

Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram are the other three batters to have scored hundreds in the World Cup 2023. Charith Asalanka, Joe Root, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel have also scored fifties.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in World Cup 2023

Bas de Leede remains the top wicket-taker of the World Cup 2023. The right-handed medium pacer has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.88. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Haris Rauf, Matt Henry and Gerald Coetzee have three wickets apiece to their names.

Glenn Phillips was impressive with the ball against England after he picked up two crucial wickets. Hasan Ali, Shoriful Islam, Mitchell Santner, Colin Ackermann and Keshav Maharaj have also done well to secure a couple of breakthroughs.