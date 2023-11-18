2023 World Cup weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for November 19 for India vs Australia final

The much-awaited final of the ICC ODI World Cup will see Team India and Australia go up against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India were the first team to book their spot in the summit clash. The hosts defeated last edition's finalists New Zealand by 70 runs in a high-scoring semi-final contest in Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored centuries to guide the Men in Blue to 397 before Mohammed Shami produced a seven-wicket haul to guide the team through.

Australia, on the other hand, prevailed over South Africa in a low-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens to set up a final date with India. After restricting the Proteas to 212, the Aussies were in a spot of bother. But Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showed grit and determination to take the team through.

With both teams boasting some of the world's best players, an enticing contest is expected to unfurl in Ahmedabad tomorrow. The weather is also expected to be pleasant for a game of cricket.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark. Humidity is expected to be on the lower side. However, the air quality has been deemed 'very unhealthy.'

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game, with no cloud cover as well. Overall, the weather is suited for a good and exciting contest.

"It was tough for Mohammed Shami not to be part of the Word Cup" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami wasn't part of India's playing XI in the first four games. It was only after Hardik Pandya's injury that ruled him out of the tournament saw Shami break into the playing XI.

Throwing light on the same, Rohit Sharma revealed that Shami was working hard in the nets and the results are there for everyone to see.

"It was tough for Mohammed Shami not to be part of the World Cup initially. He was there to help Mohammed Siraj, and it shows his quality. We told him why he wasn't part of it and he worked in nets. The results are showing and say a lot about him," Rohit told reporters ahead of the final match against Australia.

