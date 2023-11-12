2023 World Cup weather update: Bengaluru weather report for November 12 for India vs Netherlands match

Team India will lock horns with the Netherlands in the final league game of the ICC ODI World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The Men in Blue have been the most dominant team so far in the competition. The hosts are still unbeaten, winning all their eight matches and are at the top of the pile with 16 points.

Rohit Sharma and company will look to continue their winning momentum before the all-important semi-final bout against New Zealand. They are likely to field the same playing XI and not tinker with their winning combination.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have impressed many with the brand of cricket they have played in the ODI World Cup. Despite languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Dutch side have had plenty of high points throughout the campaign.

Led by Scott Edwards, the Netherlands will look to bow out with their head held high against a rampant Indian side.

The weather in Bengaluru also looks set for a cracker of a contest. Although the city witnessed severe rain last week, there is no rain forecast for Sunday, according to Accuweather. However, the cloud cover would be around 90 percent.

The temperature will hover between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging in the 80s. Overall, pleasant weather is expected in Bengaluru during the clash between India and the Netherlands.

"Don't see them taking their foot off the pedal" - Netherlands head coach ahead of India clash

Although it is expected to be a one-sided affair, the Netherlands gave India some scare in their last two meetings at the ODI World Cup in 2003 and 2011.

The Dutch head coach Ryan Cook is aware of the history but affirmed that they don't see the Men in Blue throwing away any freebies ahead of the semi-finals.

Addressing reporters ahead of the clash, Cook said:

"I don't see them taking their foot off the pedal in any way before going into the semi-finals and into the final. I'm sure they'll be putting their best foot forward and preparing for us as much as they do for any other team."

