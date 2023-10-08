2023 World Cup weather update: Chennai weather report for October 8 for India vs Australia match

Team India will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both teams will look to start on a positive note and set the tone early in the tournament.

India and Australia met in a three-match ODI before the mega event. The Men in Blue thrashed the visiting side in the first two games before the Aussies bounced back to win the third fixture.

Both sides have produced some riveting action whenever they have locked horns with each other. While Australia have an advantage in head-to-head, winning 83 and losing only 56 games, Rohit Sharma and company have taken the honors home in recent encounters.

India and Australia also met once in Chennai earlier this year, which was won by the visiting side after a closely fought battle.

The conditions are going to remain the same, with hot and humid conditions welcoming players. However, both teams have been in the city for quite some time to acclimatize to the conditions.

Temperatures are expected to hover between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, considering the humidity in Chennai, the actual feeling is expected to be around 37 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no rain in the forecast, unlike the last few games that India have played in the recent past. Thus, a full 100 overs of exciting and thrilling cricketing action beckons fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on a Sunday afternoon.

"I want him to get well" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shares update on Shubman Gill's health

Rohit Sharma didn't rule out Shubman Gill playing in Team India's World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday. The young Indian opener is currently battling dengue and is on a recovery trail.

Addressing reporters on the eve of their first game, Rohit stressed that his primary wish is to see Gill recover completely.

"No, it doesn't worry me," Rohit told reporters. "I mean, obviously, he is sick. I feel for him. But, in terms of me being a human being first, I want him to get well, not just the captain thinking, 'Oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow.' No, I want him to get well. He's a young guy with a fit body, so he'll recover quickly."

Gill has been in red-hot form this year, especially in ODIs. The right-handed batter has already amassed 1230 runs in 20 matches at an average of 72.35, including five hundreds and as many fifties.

