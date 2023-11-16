2023 World Cup weather update: Kolkata weather report for November 16 for Australia vs South Africa semi-final match

The second semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup will see Australia lock horns with South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The winner of the match will meet India in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

Australia had a dismal start to their campaign, losing two games on the trot. However, the five-time world champions made a strong comeback, winning their next seven games to finish third in the points table.

Pat Cummins and company suffered a thumping defeat against the Proteas in the group-stage game and will look to avenge the defeat on Thursday.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been relentless in the ongoing ODI World Cup. They finished second in the standing with seven wins from nine matches. The Proteas have fired like a well-oiled machine and will look to trump the Aussies for the second time in this tournament and make it to the final for the first time.

The buzz in Kolkata is at an all-time high for the all-important semi-final. The weather also looks pleasant for the exciting contest, with temperatures hovering between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity will be on the higher side.

There is also a very minimal chance of precipitation during the game in Kolkata on Thursday.

The air quality in Kolkata has been deemed as 'very unhealthy' by Accuweather, which will keep the players worried.

"It's obviously not 100%" - South African skipper Temba Bavuma on his hamstring injury

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma copped a blow on his hamstring during his side's final group game against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad a few days ago.

Speaking of his injury on the eve of the semi-final clash, Bavuma seemed confident and be ready for the game.

"I feel alright. It's obviously not 100 percent, so this day becomes important. I'm quite confident, but it's not a unilateral decision," he told reporters.

Bavuma has had a dismal campaign so far in the World Cup, accumulating only 145 runs in seven matches at an average of 20.71. He will look to put those in the past and guide South Africa into the final with a big knock on Thursday.