2023 World Cup weather update: Pune weather report for October 19 for India vs Bangladesh match

Team India will square off against Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

The Men in Blue are one of the two sides alongside New Zealand to remain unbeaten in the ongoing competition. Apart from a shaky start with the bat against Australia, India have never really lost sweat in the tournament so far. After beating the Aussies, the hosts defeated Afghanistan and Pakistan convincingly to collect six points from three games.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, made a winning start to the World Cup, beating Afghanistan by six wickets. However, they lost their next two games and have fallen behind in the race for a top-four finish.

While both teams will fight for a win, the weather will be under the spotlight after a little drizzle on the eve of the game in Pune. But much to the delight of fans, there is no rain in the forecast for Thursday.

According to Accuweather, there is zero percent chance of precipitation during game time. Thus, a full 100-over of action is anticipated. However, there would be intermittent clouds during the afternoon.

The temperature will be on the moderate side, ranging between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a bit higher due to the humidity. The quality of the air would be 'very unhealthy' as reported by Accuweather.

"He will come tomorrow morning and we will assess him again" - Bangladesh head coach provides update on Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan remains doubtful for the all-important clash against India in Pune. Head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said that a decision on the senior all-rounder will be taken on the morning of the match day.

“He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets,” Hathurusinghe told reporters.

"We did a scan today, so we are waiting for the results," he added. "At the moment he is OK. We haven't tried with bowling yet. So, he will come tomorrow morning and we will assess him again and then make a decision. If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow."

