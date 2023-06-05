2024 T20 World Cup likely to be moved from the West Indies and USA; ICC to approach England to host - Reports 

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will likely be moved from the West Indies and the USA due to poor progress of infrastructure in time for the event. While the Caribbean has stadiums that have hosted matches in the past, this is the first time that the USA is faced with such a high-profile task in a cricketing sense.

The ICC is now seriously considering its options since the tournament will begin in a year's time. A major path that is being discussed is the prospect of swapping the host nations of the 2024 and 2030 edition. As per the schedule, England, Ireland, and Scotland will host the T20 World Cup in seven years' time, but their time could come sooner due to the current circumstances.

England hosted the T20 World Cup in 2009 and naturally has the venues ready to host a mega-scale event. Should England, Ireland, and Scotland undertake the task of hosting the 2024 edition, it would give the USA ample time to wrap up their infrastructure work, spruce up cricket in the nation with the Major League Cricket and host the tournament in 2030.

A source tracking developments from close quarters told News18:

“There is a situation at hand. The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging and it is likely that the ICC could well swap the hosts for 2024 and 2030 edition of the event. It will also allow USA Cricket to get the infrastructure in order before 2030 and allow them to set the house in order too."

The source added:

"Right now, it will be a rushed process to get the venues ready. England were already allotted the 2030 World Cup and they, unlike other nations, can host an event in June-July."

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition of the tournament. England are the defending champions atter securing the title in Australia last year.

"We don’t have any existing facilities so it’s up to the ICC whether they will invest money in some makeshift venue" - Former Cricket USA interim chairman

There is no sense of optimism surrounding the completion of the infrastructure in time among the board members of USA Cricket.

The ICC has reportedly visited the construction sites in the recent past and has been left disappointed with the progress made, leading to the situation where the tournament might have to be moved at the last minute.

Former Cricket USA interim chairman and board member Dr. Atul Rai told News 18 recently:

“Not really. I don’t think so. Not where we stand right now. But then again ICC has to make the final call. But without proper infrastructure, nothing is going to happen. We don’t have any existing facilities so it’s up to the ICC whether they will invest money in some makeshift venue and even host some games. But it’s a very tough situation, to be honest. ICC has recognized that too."

While there is not much attention towards T20 cricket at the international level due to the upcoming ODI World Cup, the focus will immediately pivot once the tournament in India is wrapped up.

Where will the 2024 T20 World Cup be held? Let us know what you think.

