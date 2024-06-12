2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Namibia match

Australia returned to the first position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B after a comprehensive nine-wicket win against Namibia on Tuesday (June 12). The Aussies have six points from three matches now. Their tally stands at six points from three matches, and they have officially qualified for the Super 8s round.

Namibia continue to be in the third position despite the loss against Australia. The Namibian team has two points from three matches. Their net run rate has declined to -2.098 because of the nine-wicket defeat against Australia. Meanwhile, the Aussies' net run rate has gone up to +3.580 in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B.

Courtesy of this defeat, Namibia have been officially eliminated from the tournament. Even if the Namibian team defeats England, it will have four points, which will be less than the second-placed Scotland's current tally of five points.

England still have a slim chance of qualifying for the next round. The defending champions will have to win their remaining two games against Oman and Namibia by colossal margins, and then hope that Australia defeat Scotland by a big margin as well.

England can move up to 3rd position in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B soon

Defending champions England will be in action against Oman on June 14 in North Sound. If Jos Buttler and co. can register a win against their lower-ranked opponents, they will move up to third spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B.

However, if Oman upset England, the defending champions will be knocked out, and Scotland will qualify for the Super 8s irrespective of whether they win or lose against Australia.

The match between Oman and England will start at 12.30 am IST on June 14. All eyes will be on Jos Buttler and his men when they take the field in North Sound.

