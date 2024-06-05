2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Ireland match

India have attained the number one position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table in Group A after a phenomenal performance against Ireland on June 5. Jasprit Bumrah's excellent spell of 2/6 and Hardik Pandya's three-wicket haul helped India bowl the Irish side out for just 96 runs.

In reply, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a half-century while opening the innings to ensure India won the game with more than seven overs to spare. The big win against Ireland has taken India to the top of the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A.

India have two points from one match, with their net run rate being +3.065. USA have dropped down in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B because of India's rise. Canada are down to third position, while Ireland are fourth with zero points and a disappointing net run rate of -3.065.

Pakistan are yet to play a match in the tournament. The Men in Green will open their campaign against home team USA tomorrow.

PNG and Uganda will aim to open their account in 2024 T20 World Cup points table tomorrow

Three matches are scheduled to take place in the T20 World Cup 2024 tomorrow (Thursday, June 6). The first is a battle between debutants Uganda and rookies Papua New Guinea. Both teams have never won a match in T20 World Cup history before. It will be exciting to see which team opens its account in the Group C standings tomorrow.

Soon after the PNG vs Uganda game gets underway, Australia will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman. The Aussies will start as the overwhelming favorites to win this game and secure the pole position in Group B standings. The last game of the day will feature former champions Pakistan and home side USA.

