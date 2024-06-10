2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jun 10, 2024 02:16 IST
India have climbed up to the number one position (Image: ICC)
India have climbed from second to first position in the 2024 T20 World Cup Group A points table after a close victory against Pakistan. The Men in Blue successfully defended a 120-run target against their arch-rivals in New York and added two more points to their kitty.

Thanks to the six-run victory against Pakistan, India now have four points from two matches. Rohit Sharma's men sit at the top of the 2024 T20 World Cup points table with a strong net run rate of +1.455. USA have dropped down from first to second spot because of India's win.

Canada continue to hold the third position, while Pakistan are fourth with zero points from two matches. The Men in Green's net run rate has slumped to -0.150 after the six-run loss against India in New York.

India and USA seem to be the favorites to qualify for the Super 8s from Group A. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan can make a comeback in the remaining games.

Pakistan can climb to 3rd position in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A on Tuesday

Pakistan will play their third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Tuesday morning against Canada in New York. It is a do-or-die game for the Men in Green, who will be eliminated from the tournament if they suffer another defeat.

New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will play host to this game as well. If Canada pull off an upset like USA, even the Canadian outfit will have an outside chance of qualifying for the Super 8s round from Group A.

The match between Pakistan and Canada will start at 10.30am Local Time in New York. It is a high-stakes game for the Men in Green, who finished as runners-up in T20 World Cup 2022.

