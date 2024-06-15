2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Uganda match

New Zealand finally opened their account in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table with a lopsided win against Uganda on Friday (June 14). The Kiwis brought their 'A' game to the table and bowled their opponents out for just 40 runs. They then chased down the 41-run target inside the powerplay.

Courtesy of the nine-wicket victory against Uganda, New Zealand now have two points from three matches. They have jumped from fifth to third position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C, with their net run rate also improving from -2.425 to -0.241.

Meanwhile, Uganda have dropped down from third to fourth in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C. The debutants ended their campaign with one win and three defeats from four matches. They earned two points and their net run rate stands at -4.510.

Afghanistan and West Indies continue to be the top 2 teams in the standings for Group C. Both teams will play in the Super 8s round as well while New Zealand have been eliminated despite the big win against Uganda.

Can New Zealand finish third in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C?

Tim Southee was the game-changer for New Zealand against Uganda

New Zealand will now aim to finish third in the 2024 T20 World Cup standings for Group C with another dominant performance in their final group stage fixture against Papua New Guinea. The Black Caps will be up against PNG on June 17 at 8 pm IST.

PNG have been winless in the 2024 T20 World Cup so far. The rookies will be keen to end their campaign on a high with an upset win against New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if PNG can pull off a historic victory on Monday.

