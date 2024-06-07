2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs USA match

Babar Azam-led Pakistan just lost to the USA in a Super Over thriller in Match 11 of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6. It will go down as one of the lowest points in the Men in Green's cricket history. On the other hand, the co-hosts have jumped to the top spot of the Group A points table, surpassing Team India.

Right from the toss, nothing went right for Pakistan. They were put to bat first but failed to put up a formidable total. While they did get 159, none of their batters instilled confidence. In reply, the USA looked extremely comfortable during the chase. They played maturely, with skipper Monank Patel, hammering 50 and Andres Gous and Aaron Jones scoring useful 30s.

Tight overs by Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir brought Pakistan back into the game only for Haris Rauf to concede a six and a four in the last over. The match went to the Super Over, with USA clinching the game in an emphatic fashion.

With this, the USA have now won two out of two matches and have four points at an NRR of 0.626 in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024. They are just above India, who have one win in one game with an astronomical NRR of 3. 065. Pakistan are third with no NRR.

Canada vs Ireland match to open Group A points table further

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Apart from the three aforementioned teams, Group A also involves Canada and Ireland. Both teams have played one fixture each and have lost against the USA and India, respectively. While Canada are at fourth (-1.451), the Paul Stirling-led side are rock bottom currently with an NRR of -3.065.

They will lock horns in Match 13 of the ongoing tournament at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday, June 7. This fixture will further open the Group A. A solid win for either Canada or Ireland can also see them move past India on the table.

