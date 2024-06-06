2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after PNG vs Uganda match

Uganda moved up from fourth to third position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table after a historic win against Papua New Guinea. The African nation recorded its first-ever victory at a major ICC event on June 5 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Riazat Ali Shah was the architect of Uganda's win. He scored a patient 56-ball 33, helping his side chase down a 78-run target in 18.2 overs with three wickets in hand. The conditions in Guyana were quite challenging for batting, but Riazat's composed knock ensured Uganda won the low-scoring thriller.

Thanks to the three-wicket win, Uganda have climbed up to the third position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C. They have two points from two matches, with their net run rate standing at -2.952. Papua New Guinea have dropped to the fourth position with zero points and a net run rate of -0.434.

Afghanistan continue to top the standings with two points and a solid net run rate of +6.250. Meanwhile, West Indies hold the second position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C. The co-hosts also have two points, but their net run rate of +0.411 is inferior to Afghanistan.

New Zealand could become tabletoppers in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C

T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand are yet to play a game in Group C. They will open their campaign against Afghanistan on June 8 at 5 am IST in Guyana.

If the Kiwis record a big win against Afghanistan, they will overtake Afghanistan, West Indies and Uganda to become the new tabletoppers in Group C. Meanwhile, the Afghans can almost seal a place in the Super 8s if they upset the Blackcaps at the Providence Stadium.

