2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Nepal match

Sri Lanka and Nepal earned a point each in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table last night (June 11). The two Asian teams were supposed to compete in Florida, but the match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium got abandoned due to rain. Even the coin toss was not possible.

As a result, Sri Lanka and Nepal had to share points. Both teams opened their account in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D, courtesy of the game being abandoned. Sri Lanka now have one point from three matches. Their net run rate continues to be -0.777. The chances of Sri Lanka qualifying for the Super 8s are almost negligible now.

On the other side, Nepal still have a decent chance of finishing in the top 2 of the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D. The Nepalese team has one point from two matches. Their net run rate stands at -0.539. If they beat South Africa and Bangladesh in their next two games, Nepal can qualify for the Super 8s.

The best thing for Nepal is that the team's experienced leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has reached West Indies. He will be available for selection in the final two group-stage games.

Bangladesh can tighten their grip on 2nd position in 2024 T20 World Cup points table tomorrow

The second-placed Bangladesh team will be in action against the third-placed Netherlands tomorrow (June 13) in Kingstown. If the Bangladesh team beats their Dutch opponents, they will have four points from three matches.

The Netherlands are third in the 2024 T20 World Cup standings for Group D right now, but they have the same points as Bangladesh. If the Dutch team wins this game, they can overtake Bangladesh and join South Africa in the top 2 of the standings.

