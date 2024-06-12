2024 T20 World Cup qualification scenarios: How can Pakistan qualify for Super 8 after their 7-wicket win over Canada?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan finally registered their first win of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup, getting the better of Canada by seven wickets in match number 22 on Tuesday, June 11. In their earlier two matches, Pakistan had gone down to the United States of America (in the Super Over) and arch-rivals India (six runs).

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match against Canada on Tuesday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. They did a clinical job to restrict the opposition to 106-7. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir stood out with 2-13, while Haris Rauf also impressed with 2-26.

In the chase, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub for 6 off 12. Opener Mohammad Rizwan (53* off 53) and skipper Babar (33 off 33), though, added 63 for the second wicket to put Pakistan on course for their first win in the competition. They eventually got over the line in 17.3 overs.

With the win, Pakistan also kept alive their chances of progressing to the Super 8 round of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Following the positive result against Canada, Pakistan are third in Group A, with two points from three games and a net run rate of +0.191. However, only the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8.

India are first in Group A, with four points from two games and a net run rate of +1.455. Rather surprisingly, co-hosts the USA find themselves in second place, with four points from two matches and a run rate of +0.626. The two teams clash in New York on Wednesday, with the winner moving up to six points.

As Pakistan can only reach a maximum of four points, they need the loser of the India-US match to lose their last game as well. That way, they will remain on four points. In the unlikely event of Canada beating India in their last Group match, they will also finish on four points. But with a net run rate of -0.493, they are unlikely to surpass Pakistan.

Ireland will also reach four points if they win their remaining two matches. However, they face Pakistan in one of their two games, and Babar and Co. need to beat them to finish on four points. Even if multiple teams finish on four points, Pakistan will need to have the best run rate to finish in second place in Group A and clinch the second Super 8 berth.

If both India and the USA win at least one of their remaining two matches and move up to six points, Pakistan will be knocked out of the Super 8 race.

When is Pakistan's next match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

Pakistan's last group match in the 2024 T20 World Cup will be against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, June 16. Ireland are languishing in last position in Group A, with two losses from as many games.

Ireland were hammered by India by eight wickets in their first match in New York. They went down to Canada by 12 runs in their second game at the same venue.

