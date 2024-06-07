2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs Scotland match (Updated) ft. Michael Jones & Gerhard Erasmus

Namibia faced Scotland in the 12th match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 6. Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Namibia posted 155 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets. They lost their top order JP Kotze (0), Niko Davin (20), and Jan Frylinck (12) inside the powerplay. However, captain Gerhard Erasmus (52) stood strong along with Zane Green (28) to set a respectable target.

Brad Wheal of Scotland scalped three wickets while Bradley Currie picked up two. Christopher Sole, Chris Greaves, and Michael Leask also picked up a wicket each.

In reply, Scotland seemed to be struggling at 73/4 after 11 overs. However, a match-winning 47-run unbeaten knock from skipper Richie Berrington, assisted by Michael Leask’s 35 off 17, helped them achieve the target in 18.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

Erasmus took two wickets for his side while Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, and Ruben Trumpelmann claimed a wicket apiece.

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after Scotland's victory.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 2 2 2 130 94* 0 66 7/14 0 1 0 6 12 2 AGS Gous (USA) 2 2 0 100 65 50 72 5/17 0 1 0 12 4 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

1 1 0 76 76 76 45 6/16 0 1 0 4 4 4 MA Jones (SCOT) 2 2 1 71 45* 71 50 5/21 0 0 0 7 3 5 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 1 1 0 70 70 70 46 5/31 0 1 0 9 1 6 MP Stoinis (AUS) 1 1 1 67 67* 0 36 7/4 0 1 0 2 6 7 MD Patel (USA) 2 2 0 66 50 33 54 5/1 0 1 0 9 1 8 MG Erasmus (NAM) 2 2 0 65 52 32.5 47 5/17 0 1 0 6 2 9 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 5/17 0 1 0 6 3 10 JN Frylinck (NAM) 2 2 0 57 45 28.5 62 3/31 0 0 0 8 0

USA's Aaron James sits at the top of the table after scoring an unbeaten 36 against Pakistan. He now has 130 runs to his name at a strike rate of 196.96.

Andries Gous of USA scored 35 runs in the last game and reached the 100-run mark. He scored a fifty in the World Cup opener.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz retained the third position with 76 runs. Following closely with 71 runs, Michael Jones of Scotland moved to the fourth spot after a 26-run knock against Namibia.

Another Afghanistan opener, Ibrahim Zadran, regained his fifth rank in the most runs leaderboard with 70 runs in his tally.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 9 5 5/9 1.8 2.25 4.8 0 1 2 Mehran Khan (OMA) 2 2 42 7 1 45 5 3/7 9 6.42 8.4 0 0 3 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 2 2 48 8 0 57 5 4/21 11.4 7.12 9.6 1 0 4 A Nortje (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 7 4 4/7 1.75 1.75 6 1 0 5 C Kyewuta (UGA) 2 2 43 7.1 0 42 4 2/17 10.5 5.86 10.75 0 0 6 MG Erasmus (NAM) 2 2 48 8 0 49 4 2/20 12.25 6.12 12 0 0 7 LV van Beek (NED) 1 1 20 3.2 0 18 3 3/18 6 5.4 6.66 0 0 8 MP Stoinis (AUS) 1 1 18 3 0 19 3 3/19 6.33 6.33 6 0 0 9 TJG Pringle (NED) 1 1 24 4 0 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 0 0 10 A Nao (PNG) 2 2 36 6 1 25 3 2/16 8.33 4.16 12 0 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mehran Khan continue to dominate the most wickets chart with five wickets. Ruben Trumpelmann picked up one wicket against Scotland to grab the third position with five wickets.

Anrich Nortje descended to the fourth spot. He delivered an outstanding spell of 4/7 against Sri Lanka on Monday. Cosmas Kyewuta has also taken four wickets so far and ranks fifth in the leaderboard.

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus jumped to the sixth position by taking two wickets against Scotland.

