2024 T20 World Cup weather update: New York weather report for June 12 for India vs USA match

Team India will look to continue their winning run when they lock horns with co-hosts USA in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 12. The two teams have not faced each other in the shortest format previously.

The Men in Blue began their campaign with a thumping eight-wicket win over Ireland. Rohit Sharma and company followed it with a thrilling six-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan last Sunday. Currently placed at the top of Group A, India will look to take one step closer to the Super Eight stage with a win over the USA.

The USA, on the other hand, have taken everyone by surprise so far in the T20 World Cup. They opened their campaign with a dominating win over Canada by chasing down 195 runs. The co-hosts then pulled off the most dramatic win of the tournament by beating Pakistan in Super Over.

Monank Patel and company will look to continue their momentum and pull off another miracle against India.

With two fan-favorite teams going up against each other, a huge turnout is expected in New York. The conditions will likely be pleasant, with the temperature ranging between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity will be higher, thus, the feeling will be three to four degrees more than the actual temperature.

The New York forecast has sporadic chances of rainfall during the game, with significant cloud cover throughout.

"He should score runs just for rhythm" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli ahead of India vs USA match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli should score runs against the USA to get back into rhythm. The ace batter hasn't fired so far in the tournament, managing only five runs from two matches.

"Runs should come from Kohli's bat. Rohit (Sharma) has still scored runs in one match but (Virat) Kohli hasn't scored runs, which will eventually be scored, I have no doubt about that in my mind. However, once the runs are scored, you get the rhythm back," Chopra said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

"So I am thinking that he should score runs just for rhythm. Otherwise, I am not worried about quality, pedigree, and form at all, but he should score runs. So that's one of the things on my wishlist," he added.

How many runs with Virat Kohli scored against the USA? Let us know your predictions.

