2024 Women's T20 World Cup full schedule: Complete match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, August 26 confirmed the full schedule for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. The ICC event was earlier scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but was subsequently moved to the UAE, where it will be played from October 3 to October 20.

The tournament will begin with a match between Bangladesh and Scotland in Sharjah on October 3. Pakistan will take Sri Lanka in Sharjah in the second match on the opening day of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.

India will begin their campaign in the ICC event with a match against New Zealand in Dubai on October 4. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will be held in Dubai on October 6, while Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will meet in Sharjah on October 8.

A total of 10 teams will feature in the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup and have been divided into two groups. India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been placed in Group A, while England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland are in Group B.

Each team will play four group matches, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the knockouts. The first semifinal will be played in Dubai on October 17, while the second semifinal will be held in Sharjah on October 18. The final will be played in Dubai on October 20. If India progress to the knockouts, they will feature in the first semifinal in Dubai.

Full schedule of 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

Below is the full schedule of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, with IST timings.

Match 1: October 3, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 3:30 PM

Match 2: October 3, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Match 3: October 4, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 3:30 PM

Match 4: October 4, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 5: October 5, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 3:30 PM

Match 6: October 5, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Match 7: October 6, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 3:30 PM

Match 8: October 6, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 9: October 7, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Match 10: October 8, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Match 11: October 9, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 3:30 PM

Match 12: October 9, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 13: October 10, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Match 14: October 11, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 15: October 12, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 3:30 PM

Match 16: October 12, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 17: October 13, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 3:30 PM

Match 18: October 13, India v Australia, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Match 19: October 14, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 20: October 15, England v West Indies, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 21: October 17, Semifinal 1, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Match 22: October 18, Semifinal 2, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Match 23: October 20, Final, Dubai, 7:30 PM

