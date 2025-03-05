2025 Champions Trophy Final tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs New Zealand match in Dubai?

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final on March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The venue for the final was confirmed after India defeated Australia in the first semifinal of the mega event on March 4.

Had India not qualified for the final, the summit clash would have happened at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, India made it, which is why ICC had to stage the tournament's last game in Dubai.

New Zealand became the second team to qualify for the semifinals by defeating South Africa on March 5. Fans across the globe will be excited to witness an epic clash between India and New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final on March 9. So, without further ado, here's a look at all the ticketing details for the big game.

How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy Final match online?

Ticket sales for the 2025 Champions Trophy Final between India and New Zealand started on March 4 at 10pm GST, immediately after the first semifinal ended. ICC had to wait until the first semifinal's conclusion to start the ticket sales. This is because the result of the first semifinal would have a direct impact on the venue for the final.

Tickets are available on the official website of ICC. You can buy the passes for the grand final between India and New Zealand from here. There is a virtual queue system to buy the tickets for the match.

ICC has also introduced an early bird offer on limited tickets, starting from 250 AED. Physical tickets are available on sale at the Dubai International Stadium Box Office.

A packed house is expected for the match between India and New Zealand. It will be interesting to see which team wins the 2025 Champions Trophy.

