2025 Champions Trophy hosts penalized by ICC for maintaining slow over-rate in PAK vs NZ tournament opener

Pakistan, the hosts for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, were penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate in their opening match against New Zealand. The two sides squared off in the curtain raiser at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

Ad

Following their 60-run defeat to the Black Caps, the Men in Green were fined for being one over short of the target. Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and hence a formal hearing wasn’t initiated.

According to the ICC:

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.”

Ad

Trending

Pakistan are notably hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996 and only Team India are playing all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai due to security concerns.

Pakistan bowlers fail to dominate as Will Young and Tom Latham star in New Zealand’s win

While Pakistan managed to pick two wickets inside the first powerplay, the bowlers couldn’t put up a noteworthy performance as the Kiwi batters outperformed. Opening the innings, Will Young stood strong even after losing three of his partners in a short span.

Ad

Though two of the top-order batters (Devon Conway and Kane Williamson) and Daryl Mitchell failed to get going, Tom Latham formed a formidable 118-run partnership with Young while the latter notched up a ton.

Even after Young’s dismissal, Latham kept going and became the second batter to score a ton in this edition of the tournament. Latham and Glenn Phillips shared a brilliant 125-run partnership as New Zealand finished on a high note.

Ad

Young scored a 113-ball 107 while Latham remained unbeaten scoring a 104-ball 118. Phillips didn’t hold back either, contributing with a 39-ball 61 as New Zealand concluded with 320 runs on their scoreboard.

In response, only a handful of Pakistan batters could do well with the bat as the Kiwi bowlers stole the show. Eventually, Pakistan closed their innings 60 runs short of the target, at 260, after being dished out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback