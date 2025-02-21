2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs South Africa match

South Africa have attained the first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table after a big win against Afghanistan in Karachi. The Proteas have two points to their name after one match in the mega event.

Afghanistan have zero points after one match. The debutants got off to a forgettable start in their maiden Champions Trophy as South Africa crushed them by 107 runs at the National Stadium.

Courtesy of the one-sided defeat, Afghanistan's net run rate has sunk to -2.140. They will find it extremely challenging to finish in the Top 2 of the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B.

On the other side, South Africa have inched closer to the semifinals with the 107-run win. The Temba Bavuma-led outfit have a solid net run rate of +2.140 after their opening fixture in Group B.

Can Australia open their account in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table?

Arch-rivals Australia and England will open their respective 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium. It is the last game of the first round in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Both Australia and England will be keen to start off on a winning note.

England made it to the final of the Champions Trophy back in 2013, where they had lost to India in a rain-affected game. On the other side, Australia have been winless at the grand stage of the Champions Trophy since 2009.

The Aussies could not win a single match in the 2013 Champions Trophy and 2017 Champions Trophy. They will be desperate to end that streak and get off the mark in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table. However, Australia will be without the services of their star pace-bowling trio featuring Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc in this mega event.

