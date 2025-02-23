2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs India match

Virat Kohli's century helped India beat Pakistan and rise to the top of the 2025 Champions Trophy points table in Group A. India have four points from two matches, with their net run rate being +0.647 after the match against Pakistan.

Ad

On the other side, hosts Pakistan are on the verge of an early elimination from the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green continue to languish at the bottom of the Group A standings with zero points from two matches. Their net run rate stands at -1.087 with only one match to go.

New Zealand have dropped down from first to second position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A due to India's rise. Bangladesh continue to hold the third position.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the match between India and Pakistan, India restricted Pakistan to 241 in the first innings. Chasing 242, India reached 244/4 in 42.3 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten century.

Can New Zealand regain the number 1 spot in 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A?

New Zealand will be in action against Bangladesh on February 24 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is the second game of the 2025 Champions Trophy for both Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Ad

Pakistan fans will closely follow the contest because the Men in Green will be knocked out of the tournament if New Zealand defeat Bangladesh. Also, if the Blackcaps defeat the Tigers, they will officially qualify for the semifinals along with India.

Considering the fact that New Zealand's net run rate is much better than India right now, they have a significant chance of regaining the number one spot in the Group A standings by defeating Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Tigers will fight for survival when they take on the Blackcaps at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback