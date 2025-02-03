2025 Champions Trophy tickets: How to buy tickets for Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan and Dubai?

The countdown to 2025 Champions Trophy has started. The ICC competition will begin on February 19, marking the return of the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2017.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy. The Men in Green are also the official hosts of the mega event this year. However, due to off-field reasons, BCCI has refused to send its team to the neighboring nation. ICC has thus shifted India's matches to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

With the opening match less than 20 days away, ICC has released the ticket sales details for the tournament. Here's a look at how you can buy 2025 Champions Trophy match tickets.

How to book 2025 Champions Trophy tickets online?

General ticket sales for the matches in Pakistan had already started on January 28. The general ticket sales for the matches in Dubai will begin at 4 pm GST on February 3.

Tickets for the group stage matches involving India and the first semifinal match will go on sale on the official website - https://www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets. This round of ticket sales also includes the marquee match between India and Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match is likely to be sold out within minutes.

General stand tickets for India's matches and the first semifinal in Dubai start at AED 125 (approximately ₹2,965).

When will 2025 Champions Trophy Final tickets be available?

On a rare occasion in ICC events history, the venue for the final has not been locked in yet. Due to the hybrid model in place, Dubai and Lahore are the two options for the final.

If India qualify for the final, the match will take place in Dubai. Otherwise, Lahore will play host to the summit clash. ICC has announced that ticket sales for the final will start after the first semifinal.

