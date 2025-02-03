2025 Champions Trophy tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai? 

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. It is a group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will happen in Pakistan and UAE.

Pakistan were the official host of the mega event. However, since the BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan due to off-field issues, the ICC decided to stage India's matches in the United Arab Emirates.

India will play all of their matches in the UAE. Ticket sales for the UAE matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy have started. Here's a look at how you can buy tickets for the India vs Pakistan match on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match online?

Ticket sales have started on the official website of ICC. Fans can buy the passes from here. Tickets start from AED 125, which approximately equals to ₹3,000.

There is insane demand for the tickets for the Indian team's matches. When one enters the official website to buy the tickets, the ticket-selling platform keeps the buyer waiting in the queue, with thousands of fans waiting to buy the few tickets up for grabs.

When was the last time India vs Pakistan ODI match happened in Dubai?

The upcoming match between India and Pakistan marks the first international meeting between the two teams in Dubai after Asia Cup 2022. It was played in the T20I format, and India and Pakistan defeated each other once during their two meetings at the mega event.

The last ODI played between India and Pakistan in Dubai took place back in the 2018 Asia Cup. India dominated Pakistan in both games and defeated them on both occasions. Indian fans will hope for a similar result in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

