2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs South Africa match (Updated) ft. Ryan Rickelton and Rahmat Shah

The third match of the Champions Trophy took place on Friday, February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi, where Afghanistan faced South Africa. South Africa emerged victorious by 107 runs, claiming their first win of the tournament.

Winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first. After losing Tony de Zorzi (11), Ryan Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma stitched a crucial 129-run stand. Bavuma scored a crucial 50, while Rickelton notched up his maiden century, finishing with 103 runs off 106 balls, including seven boundaries and a six.

Despite being run out, Rickelton’s knock propelled South Africa’s innings forward. Rassie van der Dussen contributed a steady 52 from 46 balls, and Aiden Markram provided an explosive finish, remaining unbeaten on 52 off just 36 balls. South Africa ended their innings at 315/6.

Afghanistan’s bowlers struggled to contain the runs, with Mohammad Nabi being the standout, taking two wickets. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 316, Afghanistan’s reply faltered early as they lost four wickets for just 50 runs. Despite the pressure, Rahmat Shah anchored the innings with a valiant 90 off 92 balls. However, lacking support from the other end, Afghanistan was eventually dismissed for 208, falling short by 107 runs.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TWM Latham (NZ) 1 1 1 118 118* 0 104 113.46 1 - - 10 3 2 WA Young (NZ) 1 1 - 107 107 107 113 94.69 1 - - 12 1 3 RD Rickelton (SA) 1 1 - 103 103 103 106 97.16 1 - - 7 1 4 Shubman Gill (IND) 1 1 1 101 101* 0 129 78.29 1 - - 9 2 5 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 1 1 - 100 100 100 118 84.74 1 - - 6 2 6 Rahmat Shah (AFG) 1 1 - 90 90 90 92 97.82 - 1 - 9 1 7 Khushdil Shah (PAK) 1 1 - 69 69 69 49 140.81 - 1 - 10 1 8 Jaker Ali (BAN) 1 1 - 68 68 68 114 59.64 - 1 - 4 0 9 Babar Azam (PAK) 1 1 - 64 64 64 90 71.11 - 1 - 6 1 10 GD Phillips (NZ) 1 1 - 61 61 61 39 156.41 - 1 - 3 4

Tom Latham currently leads the run-scorer chart with 118 runs, closely followed by his opening partner, Will Young, who has scored 107 runs. Ryan Rickelton occupies the third position, having registered his maiden century earlier in the day against Afghanistan, and now has a total of 103 runs at a strike rate of 97.17.

Shubman Gill, who guided India to victory with an exceptional 101 runs yesterday, holds the fourth spot. Towhid Hridoy, with 100 runs, drops from fourth to fifth position, maintaining a strike rate of 84.74. Rahmat Shah, despite a valiant 90-run effort, is in sixth place, though Afghanistan's defeat rendered his performance inconsequential.

Khushdil Shah falls to seventh, having scored 69 runs at an impressive strike rate of 140.81. Jaker Ali occupies the eighth position with a contribution of 68 runs. Babar Azam is in ninth place with 64 runs, striking at a rate of 71.11. Glenn Phillips rounds off the top ten with a valuable knock of 61 runs, boasting an outstanding strike rate of 156.41.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 1 1 60 10 - 53 5 5/53 10.6 5.3 12 - 1 2 Harshit Rana (IND) 1 1 46 7.4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 4.04 15.33 - - 3 K Rabada (SA) 1 1 51 8.3 1 36 3 3/36 12 4.23 17 - - 4 W O'Rourke (NZ) 1 1 54 9 - 47 3 3/47 15.66 5.22 18 - - 5 MJ Santner (NZ) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 6 MJ Henry (NZ) 1 1 44 7.2 1 25 2 2/25 12.5 3.4 22 - - 7 PWA Mulder (SA) 1 1 54 9 - 36 2 2/36 18 4 27 - - 8 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 1 1 60 10 - 38 2 2/38 19 3.8 30 - - 9 AR Patel (IND) 1 1 54 9 1 43 2 2/43 21.5 4.77 27 - - 10 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 1 1 60 10 - 51 2 2/51 25.5 5.1 30 - -

Mohammed Shami leads the wicket-takers list following his remarkable performance in which he claimed five wickets against Bangladesh. Harshit Rana is in second place with three wickets, level with Kagiso Rabada, who also took three key wickets today against Afghanistan at strike rates of 10.33 and 12, respectively. William O’Rourke and Mitchell Santner occupy the fourth and fifth positions, with impressive economy rates of 5.22 and 6.6, respectively.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry has been outstanding with the ball, taking two wickets at a remarkable economy rate of 3.4. Wiaan Mulder enters the rankings, securing the seventh spot after claiming two wickets. Rishad Hossain, Axar Patel, and Mohammad Nabi also feature with two wickets each, having bowled economically with economy rates of 3.8, 4.77, and 5.1, respectively.

