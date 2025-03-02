2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs India match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy

Team India stunned New Zealand with a 44-run comfortable win in the final group game of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

After losing the toss, India were tasked to bat first. The Men In Blue looked in all sorts of trouble at 30/3 after losing Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli in quick succession.

However, they could post a good-looking total of 249/9 in 50 overs, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's 79, Axar Patel's 42 and Hardik Pandya's 45. For New Zealand, Matt Henry scalped an exceptional fifer.

In response, New Zealand got bundled out for 205 runs in 45.3 overs to give India a 44-run win. Varun Chakaravarthy was the star of the show for Team India, scalping a brilliant five-wicket haul. Kane Williamson showed impressive resistance, scoring 81 runs from 120 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BM Duckett (ENG) 3 3 - 227 165 75.66 209 108.61 1 - - 25 3 2 JE Root (ENG) 3 3 - 225 120 75 233 96.56 1 1 - 19 2 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 - 216 177 72 203 106.4 1 - - 15 7 4 TWM Latham (NZ) 3 3 1 187 118* 93.5 200 93.5 1 1 - 13 3 5 SS Iyer (IND) 3 3 - 150 79 50 182 82.41 - 2 - 11 3 6 Shubman Gill (IND) 3 3 1 149 101* 74.5 188 79.25 1 - - 16 2 7 V Kohli (IND) 3 3 1 133 100* 66.5 163 81.59 1 - - 10 0 8 RD Rickelton (SA) 2 2 - 130 103 65 131 99.23 1 - - 12 1 9 WA Young (NZ) 3 3 - 129 107 43 154 83.76 1 - 1 15 1 10 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 - 126 67 42 121 104.13 - 1 - 5 8

Ben Duckett continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 227 runs. Joe Root (225), Ibrahim Zadran (216) and Tom Latham (187) hold the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively. Shreyas Iyer moved up to the fifth rank, scoring 150 runs.

Indian opener Shubman Gill (149) slipped from fifth to sixth rank. Virat Kohli (133) ascended from the ninth to the seventh rank. South African explosive batter Ryan Rickelton (130) slipped from sixth to eighth rank.

New Zealand opener Will Young surged to the ninth rank, scoring 129 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai slipped from seventh to 10th position, scoring 126 runs.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MJ Henry (NZ) 3 3 146 24.2 1 124 8 5/42 15.5 5.09 18.25 - 1 2 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 125 20.5 - 140 7 5/58 20 6.72 17.85 - 1 3 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 2 2 114 19 - 113 6 3/47 18.83 5.94 19 - - 4 W O'Rourke (NZ) 3 3 168 28 1 142 6 3/47 23.66 5.07 28 - - 5 JC Archer (ENG) 3 3 174 29 - 201 6 3/64 33.5 6.93 29 - - 6 CV Varun (IND) 1 1 60 10 - 42 5 5/42 8.4 4.2 12 - 1 7 PWA Mulder (SA) 2 2 98 16.2 - 61 5 3/25 12.2 3.73 19.6 - - 8 Mohammed Shami (IND) 3 3 132 22 - 111 5 5/53 22.2 5.04 26.4 - 1 9 MG Bracewell (NZ) 3 3 174 29 1 120 5 4/26 24 4.13 34.8 1 - 10 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 3 3 171 28.3 - 139 5 3/40 27.8 4.87 34.2 - -

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry rocketed to the pole position, scalping eight wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai (7) and Ben Dwarshuis (6) slid one spot each to the second and third ranks at an average of 20 and 18.83, respectively.

William ORourke (6) ascended from sixth to the fourth rank at an average of 23.66. Jofra Archer (6) slipped two spots to the fifth rank at 33.5. Varun Chakaravarthy rocketed to the eighth rank in just one game, pocketing five wickets at 8.4.

Wiaan Mulder (5) slipped three spots each to secure seventh rank at 12.2. Mohammed Shami slid one spot to the eighth rank, pocketing five wickets at an average of 22.2. Michael Bracewell slid from fifth to ninth rank, scalping five wickets at 24. Kuldeep Yadav (5) moved up the 10th rank at 27.8.

