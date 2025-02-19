2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Tom Latham and Will Young

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan, commenced with an exciting encounter between the home team and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. New Zealand emerged victorious by a commanding 60-run margin on Wednesday, February 19.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. New Zealand's batting performance was exceptional, with Will Young and Tom Latham both scoring centuries. Young played a brilliant knock of 107 runs off 113 balls, while Latham remained unbeaten on 118 runs from 104 balls. The innings was further accelerated by a cameo from Glenn Phillips, who scored 61 off 39 deliveries. New Zealand posted a formidable total of 320 runs.

In response, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships and faced difficulties in accumulating runs throughout their innings. However, Babar Azam (64 off 90 balls) and Salman Agha (42 off 28 balls) fought valiantly in the middle order, offering some hope. Khushdil Shah also contributed significantly with a well-paced 69 off 49 balls. Despite his efforts, Pakistan fell short as the pressure of the required run rate led him to play a loose shot and lose his wicket.

The New Zealand bowlers, led by William O’Rourke and captain Mitchell Santner, each claimed three wickets, with Matt Henry adding two to his tally. Pakistan was bowled out for 260, handing New Zealand a 60-run victory.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TWM Latham (NZ) 1 1 1 118 118* 0 104 113.46 1 - - 10 3 2 WA Young (NZ) 1 1 - 107 107 107 113 94.69 1 - - 12 1 3 Khushdil Shah (PAK) 1 1 - 69 69 69 49 140.81 - 1 - 10 1 4 Babar Azam (PAK) 1 1 - 64 64 64 90 71.11 - 1 - 6 1 5 GD Phillips (NZ) 1 1 - 61 61 61 39 156.41 - 1 - 3 4 6 Agha Salman (PAK) 1 1 - 42 42 42 28 150 - - - 6 1 7 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 1 1 - 24 24 24 41 58.53 - - - 4 0 8 Haris Rauf (PAK) 1 1 - 19 19 19 10 190 - - - 0 3 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 1 1 - 14 14 14 13 107.69 - - - 0 1 10 Naseem Shah (PAK) 1 1 - 13 13 13 15 86.66 - - - 0 1

Tom Latham leads the run-scorer chart with an unbeaten 118, while his partner Will Young occupies second place with 107 runs at a strike rate of 94.69. Khushdil Shah’s explosive cameo of 69 runs, at a remarkable strike rate of 140.81, secures him third position. Babar Azam follows in fourth place with 64 runs, while Glenn Phillips, with a rapid 61 runs at a strike rate of 156.41, takes the fifth spot.

Agha Salman is in sixth place with a quickfire 42 runs at a strike rate of 150. Fakhar Zaman, who scored 24 runs, occupies the seventh position. Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah round out the table, contributing 19, 14, and 13 runs, respectively.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 W O'Rourke (NZ) 1 1 54 9 - 47 3 3/47 15.66 5.22 18 - - 2 MJ Santner (NZ) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 3 MJ Henry (NZ) 1 1 44 7.2 1 25 2 2/25 12.5 3.4 22 - - 4 Naseem Shah (PAK) 1 1 60 10 - 63 2 2/63 31.5 6.3 30 - - 5 Haris Rauf (PAK) 1 1 60 10 - 83 2 2/83 41.5 8.3 30 - - 6 NG Smith (NZ) 1 1 12 2 - 20 1 1/20 20 10 12 - - 7 MG Bracewell (NZ) 1 1 60 10 1 38 1 1/38 38 3.8 60 - - 8 Abrar Ahmed (PAK) 1 1 60 10 - 47 1 1/47 47 4.7 60 - -

William O'Rourke leads the bowling chart with three pivotal wickets. He shares the top spot with Mitchell Santner, who boasts an economy rate of 6.6, while O'Rourke maintains an economy of 5.22. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry claims third place, having taken two wickets. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with economy rates of 6.3 and 8.3.

Nathan Smith and all-rounder Michael Bracewell secure the sixth and seventh positions, each having taken one wicket, respectively. Abrar Ahmed completes the list in eighth place, also with a single wicket, but at a more economical rate of 4.7.

