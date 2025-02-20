2025 Champions Trophy weather update: Dubai weather report for February 20 for India vs Bangladesh match

Team India will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday, February 20, with a Group A clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue finished as the runners-up when the tournament was last held in 2017, losing to Pakistan in the final by 180 runs at the Oval.

India have had a good preparation before landing in the UAE to play the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma and company handed England a 3-0 whitewash at home ahead of the ICC event. While the entire bowling unit performed like a well-oiled machine, Rohit and Virat Kohli's return to form will be a massive boost for the team.

However, India will dearly miss their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (back injury), and the onus will be on the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana to fill in alongside Mohammed Shami. The Asian giants have included five spinners in their squad and they are expected to begin with at least three of them.

With India playing in Dubai after a long time, a full house is expected on Thursday afternoon. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius during the match hours.

While the actual feeling in the afternoon would be a couple of degrees higher than the original temperature, it will go down in the evening. The actual feeling under the lights would be at least two degrees less than the original temperature.

While the weather forecast suggests that the conditions would remain mostly sunny, there is a small chance of precipitation during the match. There is a seven percent chance of rainfall throughout the game. However, it is unlikely to cause any delay or a reduction in overs.

"There are so many things that you have to do right before holding on to that trophy" - Rohit Sharma on India's chances of winning Champions Trophy 2025

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has asserted that they are looking forward to winning the 2025 Champions Trophy but for that, a lot of things will have to fall in place.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the Bangladesh clash, Rohit said (via Cricbuzz):

"Look, it's happening after 2017, which is almost eight years now. Not just this Champions Trophy, but the previous World Cups that we played, they were all important for us. And it's no different here, the ICC Champions Trophy, again, a very important tournament for all of us. And yeah, you come here thinking that you want to lift the trophy, but there are so many things that you have to do right before holding on to that trophy."

"I think as a team our focus will be on that, how we can do things right on the field and how we can move forward. So that will be our goal, that will be our thinking, how we can think about just one game at a time and keep moving forward from there," he concluded.

