2025 Champions Trophy weather update: Dubai weather report for February 23 for India vs Pakistan match

Team India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. It is a must-win game for the Men in Green to stay in contention for a semifinal spot.

India registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in their opening fixture against Bangladesh on February 20. Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul helped the Men in Blue restrict the Bangla Tigers to 228 runs despite a scintillating century from Towhid Hridoy. In reply, Shubman Gill's unbeaten century powered India home with six wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma and company will look to do the right things again, as they seek revenge for their defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

The Men in Green, on the other hand, had a shocking start to their Champions Trophy campaign. They lost to New Zealand by 60 runs after failing to chase down 321 runs. Their bowling and batting failed to impress and they will have to come out all guns blazing on Sunday to keep their campaign alive.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will draw confidence from a 3-2 win record over India in the Champions Trophy.

With two high-profile teams playing, a full house is expected at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It is expected to be hot and humid in the afternoon, but the weather will likely go down after the sun sets.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to hover between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius. While the actual feeling would be a degree higher than the original temperature in the afternoon, it would be pleasant in the evening.

Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation during the match hours, meaning fans can witness a full 100 overs of action. There will be approximately 15 percent cloud cover during the game.

"We play every match to win the match" - Shubman Gill on India vs Pakistan match

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill has asserted that they are treating the Pakistan game as any other match, and their focus is to come out with two points.

"It doesn't change anything for us, honestly. We play every match to win the match and this is no different for us. And that is how we are going to prepare for this one as well," Gill told reporters on the eve of the game (via Cricbuzz).

Gill has been in superlative form with the bat in the last few games and will hope to continue the same against Pakistan on Sunday.

