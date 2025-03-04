2025 Champions Trophy: What is India's highest successful run chase in a knockout match of an ICC event? 

India are up against Australia in the ongoing semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Australia won the toss and batted first, putting up a challenging total of 264 runs on the board.

Half-centuries from skipper Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) led their charge as Mohammed Shami (3), Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja (2 each) were among the wickets.

India have been set a target of 265 runs to win the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy and make it to the final of the marquee ICC event. Looking at the past, India's highest successful run chase in a knockout match of the Champions Trophy came in the semifinal of the 2017 edition against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh had posted a total of 264/7 batting first. Chasing 265 runs, India won the game with almost ten overs and nine wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 123 while Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 96 in that match.

This is also the joint second highest-successful run chase in the history of the event in a knockout match as New Zealand had chased 265 against India in the final of the 2000 edition.

Therefore, India will have to equal their highest successful run chase in a knockout match of the marquee ICC event if they are to beat Australia in the ongoing semifinal and inch a step closer to winning the title.

India's 250-plus chases in a knockout match in an ICC ODI event

Apart from the run chase against Bangladesh in the semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy, India have chased down totals in excess of 250 successfully two other times in an ICC ODI event.

Both these chases came during their historic World Cup-winning campaign in 2011. In the final, the Men in Blue chased down 275 runs against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the quarter-final of the same tournament, they successfully chased down 261 runs against Australia in Ahmedabad. If they manage to chase 265 against Australia in the ongoing semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy, it will be only the second time they chase down a score over 250 in a knockout match in the history of the tournament.

