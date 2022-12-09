KL Rahul is set to lead Team India in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

The decision was made by the BCCI on Friday after announcing that captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the final ODI due to a thumb injury. He notably sustained the same during the first innings of the previous game.

Rahul previously led the ODI team to a 3-0 win against Zimbabwe. However, he also captained the side that lost 3-0 to South Africa earlier this year and many fans feel he is just not the right fit for the captaincy role.

Here's how some fans on Twitter reacted to KL Rahul being named his country's stand-in captain, with one fan tweeting:

"3-0 inevitabile [inevitable] for india now"

Mriga @jst_a_scribbler Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:



KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Whenever it feels like KL Rahuls time is coming to an end with the ICT, the universe conspires and voila! twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Whenever it feels like KL Rahuls time is coming to an end with the ICT, the universe conspires and voila! twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Atul @_its_atul captain use Hona Chahiye tha Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:



KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Bhai dhawan ki koi respect hi Nahi haicaptain use Hona Chahiye tha twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Bhai dhawan ki koi respect hi Nahi hai 😭 captain use Hona Chahiye tha twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

JinSakai @NoNameCharlie3 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:



KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh:KL Rahul (C), Dhawan, Kohli, Patidar, Shreyas, Tripathi, Ishan, Shahbaz, Axar, Washington Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Umran, Kuldeep Yadav KL Rahul is captain ffs. We don’t deserve this man! This guy is bloody worst! twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… KL Rahul is captain ffs. We don’t deserve this man! This guy is bloody worst! twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Passionate Fan @Cricupdatesfast @mufaddal_vohra Does he even deserve a place in the Indian squad let alone lead it? If we are not honest with our selections than we cannot progress. @mufaddal_vohra Does he even deserve a place in the Indian squad let alone lead it? If we are not honest with our selections than we cannot progress.

timtim @timtim_m Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul will be captaining India in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. KL Rahul will be captaining India in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. KL Rahul's journey From being an absolutely useless player to captaining in India is an absolutely inspirational story. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… KL Rahul's journey From being an absolutely useless player to captaining in India is an absolutely inspirational story. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Sayf | सैफ @Feel___My_Bicep ‍♂️🤦‍♂️ ..He has shown so many times that he is not a captain material 🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul will be captaining India in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. KL Rahul will be captaining India in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. BCCI ka kya hi obsession hai kl rahul k saath‍♂️🤦‍♂️ ..He has shown so many times that he is not a captain material 🤷‍♂️ @mufaddal_vohra BCCI ka kya hi obsession hai kl rahul k saath 🙆‍♂️🤦‍♂️ ..He has shown so many times that he is not a captain material 🤷‍♂️ @mufaddal_vohra twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Kuldeep Yadav included in India's ODI squad

With injuries to Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, and Deepak Chahar, the BCCI have added left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the squad for the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Here's what a part of the statement from BCCI on Friday, December 9, read:

"Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series.

"Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI."

Yadav was the Player of the Match in his previous ODI (4/18 vs South Africa) but didn't play a single game in the New Zealand tour. He might get an opportunity with the injuries in the visitors' camp and could be crucial if the Men in Blue want to avoid a 3-0 whitewash.

Squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes