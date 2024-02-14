3 reasons why England picking Mark Wood for 3rd Test vs India is the right move

England have opted to include pacer Mark Wood in their playing XI for the upcoming third Test against India. The right-arm speedster played the series opener in Hyderabad, before being dropped for James Anderson in the second contest.

Wood went wicketless in the first Test, but as Anderson and Bumrah showcased in the second Test, there are wickets on offer for the pacers as well if they bowl in the right areas. The duo showcased an exhibition of reverse swing bowling, and Wood would be hoping to emulate them while adding a distinct flair that his unique style of bowling inevitably brings.

The recent Test in Hyderabad marked the speedster's maiden red-ball appearance in India. He has played in the subcontinent conditions before, during England's previous tours in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but he does not have much to show for it.

Mark Wood has been a deadly weapon for Ben Stokes in the past, and he will be on the lookout to make the same impact in alien conditions. On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why England picking Mark Wood for the third Test vs India is the right move.

#1 It is what the conditions demand

A first look at the Rajkot pitch does not signify that it is a rank turner, especially with the little grass cover on top. This might prove to be one of the most ideal venues for the seamers in the series.

Mark Wood had very little on offer in terms of pace and bounce in Hyderabad, but he will have a bit more assistance from the Rajkot surface.

The venue has hosted only two Tests to date, where batters have flourished. The England team under Alastair Cook played the first-ever Test at the venue that ended in a high-scoring draw. Back then England had gone with multiple seamers in the playing XI, and so did Team India.

#2 Great matchup against inexperienced Indian batters

Although Mark Wood's potency in the form of searing pace and bounce will not be entirely effective on subcontinent surfaces, he is still quite capable of unsettling the batters.

The fragile-looking Indian middle order, rife with inexperience, will face a stern test against Mark Wood. While newcomers like Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel might not be completely foreign to quality pace bowling, they will not have encountered Wood's raw pace consistently in their careers so far.

His short sharp spells, especially against batters new to the crease can be quite tricky to handle. The batters, who will already be under significant pressure, will have to be on their toes to tackle the speedster.

#3 Can bowl freely with Anderson keeping things tight at the other end

The fact that Joe Root is a reliable spinner gives England the luxury to play two pacers and make their bowling attack a much more balanced one. While the new spinners have performed well so far, they need the assistance of the pacers as well.

With Anderson and Wood, England arguably get the complete package. Anderson can be instrumental with the new and old ball, and even if the ball is not doing much, the veteran can keep things tight. He had an economy rate of just 2.17 after bowling 35 overs in the Vizag Test, and this level of accuracy and tightness would allow Wood to express himself.

The speedster tends to stray and be wayward with his line and length, and it is quite understandable with the pace at which he bowls. At times, it proves to be quite costly for the team, but this time around he can bowl with freedom as he knows the other end is taken care of by Anderson and the spinners.

All he needs to do is run with full steam, make an impact and gather momentum for the side with wickets.

The third Test between India and England is scheduled to be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from Thursday, February 15 onwards.

Will the pacer be England's X-Factor in the third Test against India? Let us know what you think.

