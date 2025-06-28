 3 reasons why India must drop Ravindra Jadeja for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's stronghold as the first-choice spinner in overseas conditions may be under threat after a disappointing display in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. He scored 11 and 25 in the first and second innings, respectively, and picked up just one wicket during the five-wicket loss.

The veteran's bowling display, especially in the second innings, was slammed by fans and pundits alike. He failed to make the most of the rough patch on Day 5 as England were attempting to chase a record 371 in the final innings. The left-arm spinner hardly troubled the English batters in the first couple of sessions before responding with Ben Stokes' wicket after Tea.

Given Team India's concerns regarding bowling inefficiency, workload and batting depth, changes may be on offer for the second Test of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India must drop Ravindra Jadeja for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test.

#1 Bits and pieces tag unfair in the past, reasonable approximation in the present

Ravindra Jadeja was branded as a 'bits and pieces' cricket infamously in the past, and the all-rounder has invalidated that term with several match-winning performances, both home and away. However, that sheen is slowly beginning to fade away, as there are some serious doubts regarding what he offers on the field, except for his experience.

With the runs and the wickets column running dry, it is hard to consider this phase as the beginning of the end for Ravindra Jadeja. There is no doubt that there is still room for him to turn things around since he has earned the right to have an opportunity, but with Team India currently placed with their backs to the wall, they might not take that chance.

Earlier this year, there were claims of the all-rounder being phased out of the ODI side, but he responded strongly to put those doubts to rest for the time being. However, circumstances here are a bit different. Jadeja does not have the luxury of friendly conditions, and a slew of names are eagerly waiting on the sidelines as well.

Not offering either runs or wickets is an occupational hazard for an all-rounder, and Jadeja is slowly encroaching on that territory. Holding a crucial spot in the playing XI in the lower-order and as the lone spinner, the left-handed player needs to be much more productive to hold onto that spot. A cameo here and there, and the odd wicket won't help.

#2 India might have to rely on specialists over all-rounders

What is more baffling is that the conditions on Day 5 of the series opener were tailor-made for Jadeja, but his approach was highly questionable. It was only well into the final session of the match that the rough was used, and by then, it was far too late.

Since it indirectly led to a loss, the question of finding someone else to exploit similar conditions in a better manner in the future may well come up, which is undoubtedly Kuldeep Yadav. As a bonus, the wrist spinner has also worked on his batting, and that could augur well, especially if the batting unit is strengthened.

Playing two all-rounder in the series opener backfired as both Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur failed to make an impact across any department. With the hope that the addition of a frontline bowler and a pure batter can make more impact than two all-rounders, Team India can look to bench both Jadeja and Thakur, while bringing in Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Although Nitish Kumar Reddy is an all-rounder by definition, his purpose in the playing XI would be batting-oriented. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion may elongate the tail, but his wicket-taking ability could well shave runs off of England's total. The balance may seem a bit off with this particular combination without Jadeja, but it has more scope for promise, especially since the early combination failed to deliver.

On the off-chance that India feel that their batting does not have enough depth, there is always the option to play Washington Sundar as well.

#3 India need someone better who can bat with the tail amid vulnerability to collapse

The batting collapse across both innings had a massive role in the fate of the contest. India need to take a page out of England's book, and find someone like Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes, who are able to counter-attack, and bat with the tail as well.

Ravindra Jadeja was expected to assist India in stretching their lead with all of his experience, but a 15-ball stint in the first innings, followed by the questionable strike retention in the second innings, calls for a better candidate for the role. In this regard, Nitish Kumar Reddy was exceptional in Australia.

Despite batting as low as No.7 and No.8, Reddy played out 464 deliveries in the five-match series, only playing less than 20 deliveries in an innings, twice. The right-handed batter is far better prospect than Jadeja when it comes to a counter-attack, and possesses a solid defence too, if needed.

On the other hand, more often than not, the senior all-rounder has largely been stuck at the crease, pinned down, meaning that the team is not getting a move on. With no runs coming from his end or the tail-ender's end, it often builds up pressure, making it easier for the opposition to inflict a collapse.

