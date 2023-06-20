3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should be rested for a part of the West Indies tour

Indian captain Rohit Sharma could be rested for a part of the upcoming tour of West Indies next month, according to reports from Times of India (TOI). The selectors are still reportedly pondering whether to rest the veteran opener after being involved in a high-intensity World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Here's what a source told TOI:

“Rohit looked a bit jaded during the IPL and the World Test Championship final in England. The selectors want him to rest for some part of the West Indies tour. He’s likely to miss the Tests or the eight-match white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20Is) to follow. The selectors will speak to Rohit and then take a decision."

While it seems like the selectors will have a word with Rohit Sharma about whether he wants to be rested, here are three reasons why opting out of a part of the West Indies tour could be the right decision:

#3 It will freshen-up Rohit Sharma with some challenging assignments ahead

There's a lot of cricketing action left in 2023 for Team India after the West Indies tour, including the marquee ICC ODI World Cup. After the disappointment of the WTC final, India will be desperate to end their 10-year wait for an ICC Trophy.

They also have the Asia Cup to be played just before the World Cup and a crucial tour of South Africa towards the end of 2023 where Rohit could still be the Test captain. A bit of rest for the tour of the Caribbean might work out well for Rohit and might help him just like how the break helped Virat Kohli last year.

#2 Rohit's fitness issues

After having played an entire IPL season almost non-stop and a high-pressure game like the WTC final, Rohit Sharma might need to have a check on his fitness level.

The opener has unfortunately been marred with injuries over the past few years and India can't afford to lose him to an injury ahead of some big tournaments later this year.

Opting out of the Tests and probably focusing just on the ODI format till the World Cup could be the way ahead for the Indian captain as well as the selectors. It could also help them give a chance to someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order in Tests.

#1 India's T20 World Cup 2024 preparation

Ever since T20 World Cup 2022 concluded, the selectors have rested senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the shortest format. If that's the route that they are keen to take in T20Is, then it makes sense that Rohit misses out on the five T20Is in West Indies.

With the T20 World Cup next year to be played in West Indies and USA, these five games could be the ideal preparation for India under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. They will also get an idea about the combination that they need in the T20 World Cup for those conditions.

