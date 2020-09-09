3 teams that could sign Yuvraj Singh in the Big Bash League

Yuvraj Singh has made his intentions clear to return to the cricket field, and a few days ago, Sydney Herald had first reported that the 2011 World Cup hero could join a Big Bash League team soon.

The southpaw had retired from international cricket last year and then played in the Global T20 Canada League as well as the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

In fact, Singh was a part of the Maratha Arabians team in the T10 League. Punjab Cricket Associations officials asked Yuvraj to come out of retirement and help the youngsters and Singh has obliged them and is looking forward to representing Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Since Cricket Australia is reportedly working to find a BBL team for Yuvraj Singh, here are the three teams that could sign him.

3. Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers won the last edition of the Big Bash League.

Defending champions Sydney Sixers could sign Yuvraj Singh for the next season as they do not have too many left-handed batsmen in their team. Daniel Hughes is the team's primary left-handed batsman, and the introduction of Yuvraj in the batting order could bring some variety to the team.

The former Mumbai Indians star could also support Steve O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon in the team's spin bowling department. Yuvraj Singh has played only one T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he scored 15 runs and picked up a wicket. If he becomes a part of the Sixers team, he could improve his T20 record at the venue.

2. Melbourne Stars

3-time Big Bash League runners-up could end their title jinx if they sign Yuvraj Singh for the next season. Singh has an excellent record in multi-team events and is a big-match player.

The left-handed batsman could form a destructive partnership with Glenn Maxwell in the Melbourne Stars' middle order. Talking about the left-handed options available in Melbourne's batting department, Nic Maddinson and Ben Dunk are the only big names present.

Yuvraj Singh could also back Adam Zampa in the spin bowling attack. Melbourne Stars team management might break the bank to sign Yuvraj Singh and boost their chances of ending their title drought in the Big Bash League.

1. Sydney Thunder

Former Big Bash League winners Sydney Thunder finished third in the previous season, but their performances have not been up to the mark after the 2015-16 season. Thunder finished last in BBL 06, while they attained the sixth position in the two subsequent seasons.

After Shane Watson's departure, the team also needs an experienced player who can lead the team. While Callum Ferguson did a good job in 2019-20, Sydney Thunder could sign Yuvraj Singh and assign him the team's reins. Singh has captained multiple IPL franchises in the past.

Besides, Sydney also has only a few left-handed batsmen in their team. Usman Khawaja is their top left-handed batter, and the presence of Yuvraj Singh would help the likes of Alex Hales and Ferguson in the batting department.

BBL 2020-21 will begin on 17th December. It will be intriguing to see if Yuvraj Singh becomes the first Indian male cricketer to become a part of the league.