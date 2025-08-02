"300 runs might not be chased here in the last innings" - Aakash Chopra on the state of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that England might not be able to chase down a 300-run target in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He noted that India could take advantage of Chris Woakes' absence and set the hosts a challenging target.

India ended Day 2 (Friday, August 1) at The Oval at 75/2 in their second innings, with a lead of 52 runs. The visitors had bowled England out for 247 in their first innings earlier in the day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that England might feel Woakes' absence in their bowling attack and that a 300-run target might not be achievable for Ollie Pope and company in the fourth innings.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 51 out of the 75 runs. He is still not out. The opposing team has used only three bowlers. Woakes isn't available. So there will be a lot of pressure on them. However, the truth is that this match will keep running ahead fast. Having said that, how much can three bowlers bowl?" Chopra said (11:00).

"They will miss the fourth fast bowler. I don't think Akash Deep will be able to play for long. The pitch is doing a lot. For the first time, it seems like they are playing in England. It will be enjoyable if 225 more runs are scored. 300 runs might not be chased here in the last innings," he added.

Aakash Chopra noted that the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been a closely contested series and deserves a 2-2 finish. He added that it will be heartbreaking if the series ends 3-1 in England's favor.

"A genuine concern has arisen" - Aakash Chopra on a substitute not being allowed for Chris Woakes in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder injury on Day 1 of the Oval Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that England's inability to take a substitute for Chris Woakes has raised a concern, highlighting that some people were against the demands of allowing replacements for game-ending injuries when Rishabh Pant sustained a fracture on his foot in the previous Test.

"This time we are not saying that a substitute should be given as our guy has gotten injured. However, a genuine concern has arisen. We said this in Manchester when Rishabh Pant got injured, but a camp was vociferously saying 'No'," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Woakes' injury has made the remainder of the Oval Test an uneven contest.

"It's 10 vs 11. We had 10 there, and England have 10 here. Now the shoe is on the other foot. Assuming you miss Chris Woakes as a bowler, although he hasn't bowled very well in this entire series, he hasn't picked up too many wickets, but it's a question. You are going to miss someone," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that, just like concussion, substitutes should be allowed for such injuries. He highlighted that the medical teams' advice should be taken in such circumstances.

