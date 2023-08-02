"350 was a gettable total on that wicket" - Shai Hope after West Indies' 200-run defeat in 3rd ODI against India

West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope felt that the 352-run target set by India in the 3rd ODI in Trinidad was achievable. The right-handed batter, one of the several batters failing to reach double figures, went on to lament West Indies' highly contrasting performances in the format.

The Men in Maroon had given themselves a real chance of securing a landmark ODI series win over India by registering a six-wicket win in the second game. However, the hosts folded for 151 in pursuit of a daunting 352 in the third ODI, conceding the series.

Following the heavy loss, the 29-year-old felt it was an off day for the West Indies and that his focus has always been to get his side to bounce back. Hope said in the post-match presentation:

"350 was a gettable total on that wicket but today wasn't our day. Anytime you play, you gotta believe you can win. I keep stressing on that same thing - the consistency in attitude and the key is to get the guys together and turn some of these losses into wins. Some days we wake up and play like the best team in the world and some days we just get steamrolled."

With the West Indies inserting India after winning the toss, the tourists put on a strong batting performance. Shubman Gill top-scored with 85, while Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya also made half-centuries.

"I thought we restricted them well enough" - Shai Hope

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill built a 143-run opening stand. (Credits: Twitter)

The Barbadian reckoned that the West Indies restricted India well towards the backend, but did not challenge them well initially. Hope added:

"Hindsight is the best sight as I keep saying. We saw how the wicket was in the back end and I thought we restricted them well enough. We can look back and change many things but it is what it is. We didn't give them a challenge with the ball at the start."

While Shubhman Gill earned the Player of the Match award, Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur starred with the ball, sharing seven wickets between them. Kuldeep Yadav also picked up two, with Jaydev Unadkat snaring a solitary scalp.