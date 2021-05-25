3rd women's T20I between India and England rescheduled 

The third women's T20I between India and England at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford has been rescheduled to July 14 due to broadcasting issues.

India and England will lock horns in a one-off Test match in Bristol starting June 16. This will be Mithali Raj & Co's first Test match in seven years. After the red-ball tie, both sides will play three ODIs followed by three T20I games.

England Cricket announced on Twitter that the last game of the tour will take place on July 14 instead of July 15.

"For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July," the statement read.

For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July. pic.twitter.com/HHUenUIAuL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 25, 2021

The Indian team is currently undergoing strict quarantine in Mumbai before they fly to the UK on June 2. This will be their first overseas tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Ramesh Powar, who was reinstated as head coach of the Indian women's team last week, will have a task in hand on his first assignment of the second term.

The Indian women's team suffered a massive setback in their last outing against South Africa. They were completely thrashed, losing the ODIs by 1-4 before going down in the shortest format by 1-2.

India's T20I squad:



Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah, Shafali, Richa Ghosh, Harleen, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 14, 2021

Revised schedule of India women's tour of England 2021

June 16-19 - England women vs India women, One-off Test at County Ground, Bristol

June 27 - England women vs India women, 1st ODI at County Ground, Bristol

June 30 - England women vs India women, 2nd ODI at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

July 3 - England women vs India women, 3rd ODI at New Road, Worcester

July 9 - England women vs India women, 1st T20I at County Ground, Northampton

July 11 - England women vs India women, 2nd T20I at County Ground, Hove

July 14 - England women vs India women, 3rd T20I at County Ground, Chelmsford