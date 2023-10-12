"4&5 on the back but our favorite number is 6"- Rohit Sharma responds to Chris Gayle's congratulatory message after breaking his most sixes record 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma reacted to Chris Gayle's congratulatory message on X after he broke one of the latter's records on Wednesday, October 11.

Sharma hit a scintillating century against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to power India to a comfortable 8-wicket victory.

He broke a couple of records en route to 131 (84). During the course of his innings, Sharma overtook Chris Gayle's tally of most sixes in international cricket. The West Indies batter hit 553 sixes across 551 innings. The Indian captain left Gayle behind and now has 556 sixes from 473 innings across formats in international cricket.

Chris Gayle took to his official X handle and congratulated Rohit Sharma after he broke the record. The 44-year-old wrote:

"Congrats, @ImRo45 - Most Sixes in International cricket. #45 Special"

Sharma responded to Gayle's post and wrote:

"Thanks CG. 4&5 on the back but our favorite number is 6."

When I started playing, I never thought I'd be able to hit sixes: Rohit Sharma

In a video uploaded by BCCI, Rohit Sharma revealed that he never thought that he would be able to hit as many sixes during the early part of his career. He said:

"When I started playing, I never thought I'd be able to hit sixes, let alone that many sixes. Obviously there has been a lot of work that's gone in over the years. So I am quite happy with the work I have done."

Rohit added that he took a leaf out of Chris Gayle's book and his six-hitting prowess over the years, saying:

"Universe Boss is Universe Boss. Obviously, I have taken a leaf out of his books. Over the years, we have seen him. Such a six-hitting machine he is, wherever he plays. We wear the same jersey. Number 45. Number 45 has done it, I am sure he's happy."

India will next face Pakistan on Saturday, October 14, in Ahmedabad.