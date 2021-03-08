"4,6,4,4,4,6" - Jimmy Neesham's witty message to Glenn Maxwell on his signed jersey

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is quite a lively character and that is often evident from his posts and comments on social media. The 30-year-old is known for seeing the lighter side of things, which was on full display when he gifted a signed jersey to his Australian counterpart Glenn Maxwell.

The recent 5-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia was a treat for fans. The Kiwis managed to win the first two games and it appeared as though they would clinch the series with ease.

However, Australia bounced back brilliantly with wins in the next two games thereby levelling the series. In the decider, though, Kane Williamson and his men outperformed their opponents to win the series 3-2.

Glenn Maxwell smashed 28 runs off Jimmy Neesham's over in the 3rd T20I

After the conclusion of the series, Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell caught up and exchanged signed jerseys. In a message written on the jersey, the Kiwi cricketer wrote: "4, 6, 4, 4, 4, 6."

The story behind this hilarious message goes back to the third T20I between the two teams in Wellington. The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Aussies came out with an attacking mindset and went after the New Zealand bowlers.

Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe came up with good knocks, scoring 69 and 43 runs respectively. This was the perfect platform for Glenn Maxwell to explode after he came into the middle at number four.

Maxwell started his innings in a cautious manner but started playing his shots after he faced about 10 balls. Jimmy Neesham was asked to bowl the 17th over of the match when Glenn Maxwell was on 30 off 20 balls. In that over, Maxwell went after the bowler smashing him for 4, 6, 4, 4, 4, and 6 - thereby extracting 28 runs in total.

Maxwell raced his way to 58 off 26 balls after the over and was eventually dismissed after scoring 70 off 31 balls. Australia put 208 runs on the board in 20 overs and won the match by 64 runs. Jimmy Neesham ended up conceding 60 runs in his 4 overs.