"5 for dad!"- Jasprit Bumrah's infant son Angad watches his father on TV taking a 6-wicket haul in 2nd IND vs SA Test in Cape Town

Team India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, bowled a magnificent spell on Day 2 to set up the platform for the visitors' victory in the second Test in Cape Town. His wife, Sanjana Ganesan, and four-month-old son, Angad, watched the performance on TV and celebrated his success from afar.

South Africa began the second day with an overnight score of 62/3. Aiden Markram continued his form from Day 1 and went on to hit a scintillating century.

However, he did not have much support from the other end as Bumrah wreaked havoc by picking up five wickets in the morning session.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up one wicket each as South Africa were dismissed for 176, with a lead of 78. India then chased down the target in 12 overs to the match by seven wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of their son Angad watching the game, sitting in front of a TV. It was the moment Bumrah was celebrating his five-wicket haul in Cape Town. You can watch the picture below:

Sanjana Ganesan's latest Instagram story about her husband Jasprit Bumrah.

"This place will hold a special place in my heart"- Jasprit Bumrah on playing Test in Cape Town

At the post-match presentation, Jasprit Bumrah received the Player of the Series award along with Dean Elgar. Reflecting on his performance, the Indian pacer said:

"This place (Cape Town) will hold a special place in my heart. The journey started here and I am proud with how things went. The journey started in 2018, we know as pacers that we have to make an impact in the foreign conditons because in India the spinners tend to bowl a lot. I didn't expect the match to go this fast and I haven't played a short Test match like this in my career."

Bumrah picked 12 wickets in two games, ending up as the highest wicket-taker in the series.

