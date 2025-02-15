5 people arrested for betting after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI; cash and mobile phones worth ₹1.8 lakh recovered: Reports

Five people were reportedly arrested for betting during the recently concluded IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI, the final fixture of the three-match series. Three of those arrests were made at the venue, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to a report by Gujarat Samachar, a 26-year-old individual named Rajendra Bahiru Sonwane was arrested at the stadium around 1:45 PM. He was booked after police officials at the venue found him betting on his phone through an online website.

Later during the IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI, Aditya Dharasindh Dagor, 30, and Sanjeev Chandvir Singh Chauhan, 32, were also arrested for online betting from the stadium. Nipun Pawan Kumar Anand, 38, and Kunal Manojbhai Bhatt, 33, were the other two arrested by the police officials.

The five people were taken into custody at the Chankdeda police station and were booked under Section 12 (a) of the Gambling Act. The aforementioned report suggested that cash and mobile phones worth ₹1,80,750 were seized from the five accused.

Rohit Sharma and Co. complete a 3-0 whitewash in IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

The 3rd ODI of the IND vs ENG 2025 was a dead rubber as the hosts had already claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the rubber. England won the toss and chose to field first.

The hosts got off to a shaky start, with skipper Rohit Sharma departing early. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steadied the ship for the team. While Kohli departed soon after his 73rd ODI half-century, Gill carried on and finished with a stunning 112-run knock.

Shreyas Iyer also shone with the bat in the middle order, scoring 78 runs. The Men in Blue registered an imposing 356-run total. In response, England went down without a fight, getting bundled out for just 214.

Tom Banton and Gus Atkinson were the top performers with the bat, scoring 38 each. For India, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets apiece.

