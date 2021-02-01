50 percent crowd allowed for second India-England Test in Chennai: Report

Fifty percent of spectators will be allowed to watch the second India-England Test in Chennai, as per latest reports.

The first Test between India and England at the same venue will not see any crowd attendance as a safety precaution against COVID-19.

According to a report in PTI, the decision was made following a meeting between the BCCI and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) officials.

The move comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government’s recent decision to allow 50 percent occupancy in stadiums.

A TNCA official was quoted as telling PTI:

"We discussed the issue of allowing spectators for the second India vs England Test following fresh COVID-19 guidelines by the Central government permitting crowds at sporting venues and also the state government's SOPs given on Sunday.

"It has been decided by the BCCI and TNCA to allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test by following all safety protocols."

Confident of making arrangements for fans for second India-England Test: TNCA official

The TNCA official admitted that they will not get much time to prepare for fan presence in the second India-England Test, as there is only a three-day gap between the first two Tests. He, however, expressed confidence in the organisation's ability to put things in order in time. He added:

"There is little time to make arrangements for spectators entry for the first Test so the crowd cannot be allowed. Though the gap between the two Tests is only three days, we are confident that arrangements can be made for (50 per cent) fans in second Test keeping the safety norms in mind.”

On the supposed request of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), it was earlier announced that the first two Tests would be played behind closed doors. However, the fresh guidelines announced with regards to sporting events led to the change in stance for the second India-England Test.

The M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, better known as Chepauk, has a capacity of 50,000.

The first Test will begin on February 5, and the second India-England Test will be held at the same venue from February 13.

It has also been learned that the media would be allowed in the press box for both the Tests in Chennai. However, media conferences will continue to be held virtually.

Crowds have also been allowed for the third and fourth Test to be held at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.