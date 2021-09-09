"5th Test will be the last time we'll see Virat Kohli vs James Anderson battle" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes that the 5th India-England Test at Old Trafford will bring down the curtains on the era of Virat Kohli vs James Anderson duels, with the latter likely to retire after the Ashes in Australia.

Michael Vaughan also remarked the "incredible contest," which has seen both marquee players enjoy various levels of success against each other in the previous three tours, is meant to be enjoyed to the fullest at Old Trafford. He also hoped to see the 39-year-old pacer to have the "last laugh" at home.

"I think this is going to be the last time these two great players will go after each other. It's been an incredible contest for over many, many years. The last three times in England, Jimmy had him the first time and then Virat bounced back and then in this series, it's been a little bit 50-50 - Virat not getting the big score but in the last two Tests he has started to play nicely... I can't imagine Jimmy running in and bowling 80-odd miles an hour when India next play England. So let's enjoy these next few days. I honestly hope that Jimmy gets the final laugh, that final skilled moment," Michael Vaughan said on 'Cricbuzz Chatter'.

The cricketer-turned broadcaster also paid a small tribute to James Anderson, saying facing him in English conditions has been the "hardest examination" for every batter of his era.

"When you see someone like Jimmy Anderson with the Dukes ball, as a student of the game even now, I think it's the hardest examination for a batter. With a ball that's moving around, he's relentless on length, on skill. Obviously facing high quality spin in India is very, very difficult, facing Cummins-Hazlewood combination in Australia is incredibly tough but I don't think it gets much tougher than facing Jimmy Anderson in English conditions when the ball is swinging," Michael Vaughan added.

Kohli was out four times to Anderson in 2014 and averaged a dismal 4.75. However, the Indian captain turned it around with elan four years later, returning India's top-scorer in the series without losing his wicket to Anderson even once.

In the current series, Anderson has dismissed Kohli twice but the latter has also been able to dominate him at times.

"If India don't win this series, I would count it as a failure" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan, who had predicted a 3-1 series win for India, further said he's sticking to his prediction. He, however, also added that India's stats in Manchester might make it an even contest and that if Virat Kohli's men fail to draw or win the game, he'll consider it a failure for them.

"I have said from the get go that India are going to win 3-1, I am on track and I still think that. But and there's a big 'but', India have never ever won a Test match at Old Trafford. They have played nine times and lost four times. They are not good stats and I would say if this Indian side don't win this series, I would count it as a big failure," concluded Michael Vaughan.

India are leading 2-1 in the series and the final Test is slated to get underway at 3:30 PM IST on Friday.

