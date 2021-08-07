“60-40 in Team India’s favour, lot depends on how England openers start” - Kamran Akmal 

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal feels Team India have a slight edge over England going into Day 4 of the Nottingham Test. He, however, emphasised that a lot will depend on how England’s openers start on Saturday.

England were 25 for no loss on Day 3 when rain forced play to be called off. Earlier, England bowled Team India out for 278 and now trail the visitors by 95 runs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal reckoned that neither side has run away with the Test so far, although Team India are slightly ahead. He stated:

“The match in not in one particular side’s grasp at the moment. I would say it is 60-40 in Team India’s favour as of now. A lot depends on how England’s openers start (on Day 4). It will be crucial for Team India’s bowlers to break England’s opening partnership as quickly as possible. Then Joe Root’s wicket is also extremely important.”

According to Akmal, Team India were lucky that weather interrupted proceedings on Day 2 since England bowlers had found their rhythm and were looking threatening.

“Team India has been dominating England from Day 1. They bowled England out for 183 and then secured a lead of 95. The lead could have been bigger had they not lost back-to-back wickets. KL Rahul was under pressure but he responded well with 84. Team India batted with a bit of caution but that was because their batting has not been in great form for late and it was important for them to secure a lead. Rishabh Pant’s cameo gave Team India momentum as he briefly dominated the innings. India were 125 for 4 on Day 2 when rain came. England bowlers were in great rhythm and had weather not interrupted, they could have claimed more scalps,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah’s knock could prove crucial for Team India: Kamran Akmal

Under normal circumstances, the opposition’s tail frustrates Team India’s bowlers. On Friday though, Jasprit Bumrah played an entertaining cameo that helped the side add crucial runs. As per Akmal, Bumrah’s 28 may prove significant in the Test. He opined:

“Ravindra Jadeja came in and played an excellent knock of 56. After that, Jasprit Bumrah also made 28. When the tail scores some runs, the team gets motivated even further. I feel Bumrah’s knock could prove crucial for Team India.”

Team India were 245 for 9 in their first innings. The last-wicket pair of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj added 33 runs to take the team’s lead closer to 100.

