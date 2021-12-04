7th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to kick start on January 27, final on February 27 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared its schedule for the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League on Friday, December 3. The first match of the HBL PSL 2022 will be between defending champions Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in Karachi on January 27 next year.

While Karachi will host the first 15 sets of fixtures, the caravan will then move to Lahore. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the remaining 15 league fixtures, as well as the four play-offs.

"Following an opening ceremony, defending champions Multan Sultans will take on the hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm," a PCB press release said on January 27, adding that 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators would toe to toe with 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi the following day.

This will be the first occasion since 2017 when the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will host the PSL final. PCB also mentioned that the draft will be held for PSL 2022 at the High-Performance Center in Lahore on 12 December at 3:00 pm.

Each side will come into the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from last year, the cricket board said in a statement.

"PSL 7 will also kickstart what will be a bumper year for Pakistan cricket" - PCB Chairperson Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, chairperson of the PCB, expressed his jubilation over the return of top flight cricket in Pakistan. While mentioning Pakistan's upcoming international series at home, the 59-year old said:

"The HBL PSL 7 will also kickstart what will be a bumper year for Pakistan cricket with the Australia men’s cricket team to play a full series in March-April with England men’s cricket side to tour Pakistan twice for white-ball and red-ball cricket."

The former Pakistani cricketer also divulged his 'delight' over the announcement of PSL 7 fixtures. Raja acknowledged that this will now get the ball rolling for the franchises.

“I am delighted that the HBL PSL 7 schedule has been announced. This will now get the ball rolling with the teams to start planning and finalising their line-ups and the PCB increasing the pace of the operational delivery to ensure they provide quality playing facilities for the players as well as a five-star experience to the fans and our valued commercial partners," Ramiz Raja stated.

During the double-header fixtures, the evening game will start at 2:00 pm. The night game will be played at 7:00 pm, except on Fridays, where the timings will be pushed back an hour.

The PCB said the tournament had been planned to ensure all sides played an equivalent number of games in Karachi and Lahore, with an equal number of encounters under lights.

PSL 2022 Schedule

Schedule for matches in Karachi:

Jan 27: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Jan 28 - Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi﻿

Jan 29: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators﻿

Jan 30: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars﻿

Jan 31: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans﻿

Feb 1: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans﻿

Feb 2: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars﻿

Feb 3: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United﻿

Feb 4: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi﻿

Feb 5: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans﻿

Feb 6: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United﻿

Feb 7: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars﻿

Schedule for matches in Lahore:

Feb 10: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 11: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Feb 12: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 13: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 14: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Feb 15: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 16: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Feb 17: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 18: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Feb 19: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Feb 20: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Feb 21: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 23: Qualifier (1 vs 2)

Feb 24: Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

Feb 25: Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

Feb 27: (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final

