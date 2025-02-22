"80% of the people in Pakistan are saying that India will win easily" - Basit Ali's take on IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali recently stated that Pakistani fans do not have much hope from Mohammad Rizwan and Co. for their 2025 Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals India. He said that he has spoken about the marquee clash with people from different walks of life and 80% of them have backed the Men in Blue to win.

Ad

The much-awaited India-Pakistan match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Suggesting that most Pakistani fans have picked India as firm favorites for the game, here's what Basit said in his latest YouTube video (from 2:19):

"Since yesterday, I've met and spoken to everyone from drivers, people serving breakfast, cameramen, and the servants of my mother's house. For the first time in my life, 80% of the people in Pakistan are saying that India will win easily and this team can't defeat India."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Basit believes that if Pakistan somehow manage to beat India, it will be considered an upset, adding (from 4:58):

"It will be an upset if Pakistan win against India. People are too afraid to speak the truth on television."

The defending champions Pakistan find themselves in a precarious position following their 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side must win against India to remain afloat in the tournament.

Ad

India, on the other hand, clinched a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh to kick off their campaign.

"Pakistan will have a chance to win" - Mohammad Amir pinpoints how the Men in Green can beat India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes that Pakistan still have a chance to trump India in the 2025 Champions Trophy match. He pointed out that India made a few mistakes in their six-wicket against Bangladesh.

Ad

He opined that if India didn't learn from their mistakes, Pakistan will have a great chance of sealing victory in the crucial tie. Amir, who played a key role in Pakistan's 180-run win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, was quoted as saying by Geosuper.tv:

"On the day of a match between India and Pakistan, the team that makes fewer mistakes wins. The Indian team looks strong on paper. If we look at their performance in bilateral series, they have played well, but they made a lot of mistakes in their first match against Bangladesh. Now, with a high-pressure match against Pakistan coming up, if India repeats the same mistakes, Pakistan will have a chance to win."

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy. With two points from one match, India are placed second in the standings. Pakistan are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback