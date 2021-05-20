"A 2-Test summer is something I never thought I’d get to experience" - Alyssa Healy

The Australian women's team wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy expressed her excitement about the upcoming summer after learning the Aussies would play two Tests at home.

Cricket Australia and England Cricket Board had earlier planned a Women's Ashes Test match from January 27 to January 30 in 2022. Now, CA has added a historic pink-ball Test match with the Indian women's cricket team to the schedule.

The Test between India Women and Australia Women will begin on September 30 in Perth. Expressing her excitement ahead of the home season, Alyssa Healy wrote on Twitter:

"A 2-Test summer is something I never thought I’d get to experience (if selected). Congrats to all involved in making it happen! It might not be what everyone wants to watch but it’s exactly what every young girl dreams of being a part of!"

Alyssa Healy stated she had never thought she would play two Tests in one summer. The Australian wicketkeeper congratulated all parties involved and added that it would be a treat for young girls who aspire to become cricketers.

Alyssa Healy has scored 201 runs in Test cricket

Speaking of Alyssa Healy's record in Test cricket, the Australian women's team wicket-keeper has amassed 201 runs in four Tests. She has a batting average of 33.50 in this format while her highest score with the willow is 58.

Healy has taken seven catches and executed one stumping while donning the gloves for the Australia Women in Test cricket. It will be interesting to see if the selectors include Alyssa in both Test matches scheduled for the upcoming Australian summer.