“A ball that you will get 99 percent of the time” - Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on Shubman Gill’s dismissal

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Indian batters’ uncertainty contributed to their dismissals in a big way on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Thursday, June 8. According to Manjrekar, India’s batting downfall wasn’t surprising as they have been struggling in the department for a few years now in Test cricket.

Responding to Australia’s first innings total of 469, India ended Day 2 on 151/5, trailing by 318 runs. Two of their batters, Shubman Gill (13) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) were bowled, not offering a shot to deliveries close to off stump.

With three days left in the WTC final, Australia are in complete command. Reflecting on India’s poor effort with the willow, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo that the batters seemed to lack confidence. He opined:

“We saw in the WTC final against New Zealand as well, the problem was Indian batting and the kind of current form that they carried at the time. Numbers three, four and five were out of form. We had Cheteshwar Pujara chipping in, but Ajinkya Rahane was out of form, Virat Kohli as well.

“Today [Thursday], when you look at the dismissal of Shubman Gill, he was always going to be wait and watch - how he plays in this format." Manjrekar added, "He’s had an issue outside off stump. That ball was in the channel, a ball that you will get 99 percent of the time when you are playing Test cricket. Uncertain mind left that ball alone, which should not have been left alone. Pujara as well.

“There were these batters, who also contributed to the wickets. It was more the batters making the mistakes.”

The 57-year-old added that Australia were slight favorites heading into the WTC final because of the uncertainty of form of the current Indian batting line-up. He elaborated:

“That is why I thought Pujara was a key wicket and Rohit Sharma as well. You could find technical faults, but they are still not at a position where are confident to put bat to ball. Uncertainty of mind. Pujara is rarely troubled by balls outside off stump, so that was unexpected.”

While Pujara and Gill were bowled, Indian captain Rohit (15) was trapped lbw by his opposite number Pat Cummins. Virat Kohli (14) got a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc and was caught at second slip.

“Shows the value of Nathan Lyon” - Sanjay Manjrekar praises Australia’s use of off-spinner

While India left out seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin due to favorable conditions for seamers, Australia’s Nathan Lyon made an immediate impact on Day 2 of the WTC final. He dismissed the well-set Ravindra Jadeja for 48, inducing an edge off a flighted delivery. Praising Australia’s use of their off-spinner, Manjrekar said:

“The seamers had done a wonderful job, but once they saw a partnership brewing, Nathan Lyon came in to bowl. It shows the value of Nathan Lyon and shows how Australia think - no matter how much class and ability there is in seam, if they have a good spinner, that spinner is used very early. And what a delivery to get a set batter out.”

In a clinical display, Australia used five bowlers on Thursday and all of them claimed one wicket each.

Poll : 0 votes