"A big innings is coming up" - Alex Carey throws weight behind Steve Smith amid his struggles as opener

Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey has backed Steve Smith to produce the goods as an opener despite falling cheaply on both occasions in his new role. The South Australian reckons the right-handed batter could produce a big hundred in the fourth innings of the ongoing Test against the West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Smith, who started opening the innings since the Adelaide Test against the West Indies, is yet to score even 20. The former captain perished for 12 in the first innings in Adelaide and stayed unbeaten on 11 as the hosts had to chase only 26 for victory. He perished in the first over on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Brisbane, with Kemar Roach trapping him lbw.

Carey said after the day's play in Brisbane that the right-hander will find a way to score big hundreds, being one of the best batters in the world. As quoted by Perth Now, Carey said:

"He has been dismissed twice as an opener now, and he is going to be dismissed a lot more as an opener. He is one of the best batters in the world, and he will find a way to score big hundreds.

"He has done it in really difficult situations before. ... a big innings is coming up, and, hopefully, it is in the second innings."

The 34-year-old expressed keeness in filling in for David Warner, who retired from Test cricket after the recent series against Pakistan. With Smith failing as opener, it remains to be seen if he returns to No.4.

"He's giving himself little or no chance to make good contact with the ball" - Brian Lara on Steve Smith's weakness

Brian Lara

Speaking on Fox Sports, former West Indies captain Brian Lara dissected Steve Smith's technique, saying that his body and bat position are not at the correct spot.

"His body's going towards point. His bat is going towards mid-wicket, and the ball is crashing into middle stump. He's giving himself little or no chance to make good contact with the ball."

The Brisbane Test remains in the balance as West Indies lead by 35 runs heading into Day 3 after Australia declared at 289-9, despite trailing by 22 runs.

